Time magazine names Donald Trump ‘Person of the Year’

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump has once again been named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” securing the honor for a second time in less than a decade.

The president-elect, who previously won the title in 2016, beat out a shortlist of Vice-President Kamala Harris; Catherine, Princess of Wales; the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu; the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum; the billionaire Elon Musk and the podcast sensation Joe Rogan, News.Az reports, citing the magazine. “Trump’s political rebirth is unparalleled in American history. His first term ended in disgrace, with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results culminating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” the magazine wrote.“He spent six weeks during the general election in a New York City courtroom, the first former President to be convicted of a crime—a fact that did little to dampen his support,” it continued.On Thursday, Trump will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, a stone’s throw from the courthouse where a jury convicted him earlier this year.After surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, “he beat not one but two Democratic opponents, swept all seven swing states, and became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. He has realigned American politics, remaking the GOP and leaving Democrats reckoning with what went awry,” the magazine wrote. “If America was craving change, it is about to see how much Trump can deliver.”

News.Az