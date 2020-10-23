Timing of meeting between Azerbaijani FM, U.S. Secretary of State announced

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will hold separate meetings with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Washington, according to TASS.

As reported, the relevant information was announced in the schedule issued on October 22 by the US State Department.

According to the schedule, Pompeo will hold meetings with Bayramov at 17:30 (GMT +4), and with his Armenian counterpart at 18:30.

Reportedly, no press statements will be made following the meeting results.

News.Az