To Build Peace in the South Caucasus Requires Delimitation of Borders (OPINION)

By Naghi Ahmadov

“I have repeatedly and publicly said that we need turn the page and look to the future. We have already made a proposal, but, unfortunately, the Armenian leadership did not respond. I have several times said that we are ready to start working on a peace agreement with Armenia. In order to put an end to the war and minimize or eliminate the risk of potential military standoff we need a peace agreement with Armenia and border delimitation. All these need joint efforts, which we cannot do unilaterally,” Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev stated at the web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” hold by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s on May 20, 2021.

Tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border have become a hot debated issue recently. Since May 12 the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are working to clarify the delimitation and demarcation of the state border in the direction of Garagol, located between Lachin and the Gorus region of Armenia. As known, the restoration of the state border by the Azerbaijani side in the border areas of Lachin region with Armenia did not happen immediately after the tripartite statement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 10, 2020 because of the unfavorable weather condition on the ground. Thus, with the melting of snow and the softening of the weather in the highlands, the Azerbaijani border guards took a position around the Garagol State Reserve. However, the Armenian side called it an "encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia" and made provocative statements. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has already commented on the issue by stating that the measures to strengthen the border protection system have been carried out within the territory of Azerbaijan, on the basis of maps defining the border line between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The MFA stated that the leadership of the State Border Service has been sent to the area since May 12, and talks are underway with representatives of the Armenian side and steps are being taken to normalize the situation.

The territory of Garagol Lake, located in the highlands of Ishigli Mountain, 2658 meters above sea level, which is the subject of controversy and tension, is in fact the territory of the Garagol State Reserve, established by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan SSR on November 17, 1987.

First of all, it should be noted that the root cause of the ongoing border dispute is Armenia's push of the state border in Lachin after its occupation in 1992. Armenia, which kept under control the region until November 2020, cannot accept the fact of the recent restoration of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders. Therefore, the Armenian side is conducting a smear campaign against Azerbaijan by issuing provocative statements. Allegedly, they claim that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces crossed the border and entered the territory of Armenia several kilometers away.

Armenian side has excessively politicized the issue and appealed to the CSTO regarding the situation on the border with Azerbaijan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the CSTO foreign ministers discussed Armenia's request on the situation in Syunik Province in Dushanbe. Before that he declared that Russia is ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in demarcating the border. "There is no reason to exaggerate emotions over the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As for the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, after this incident occurred, the Azerbaijani side made statements explaining what happened with a misunderstanding and, most importantly, the lack of a border, which will be delimited and demarcated; nobody did that there. We [Russia] have proposed to the parties to start this work. We are ready to assist them in this matter by providing both cartographic materials and consulting services," said the Russian FM.

Apparently, Armenia and Russia have different approaches to the issue. Although the Armenian side claims that the Azerbaijani army entered the country and considers it an attack on its territorial integrity, Moscow considers the incident a normal matter of demarcation. Lavrov's statement that not a single bullet was fired confirms that they do not see a problem that necessitates the intervention of the CSTO and Russia in particular. Presumably, official Baku wants to clarify the entire border line and return the occupied Azerbaijani villages.

The delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and recognition of territorial integrity of each side could help resolve the conflict between the two countries. Also, as understood from the above-mentioned quote from President Aliyev Azerbaijan is ready to continue in every possible way to help normalize the situation in the region.

To put it briefly, the opening of communications will follow the delimitation of the state border. And all these eventually will lead to build lasting peace in the South Caucasus Region, in particular between Azerbaijan and Armenia. But first, this requires fulfilling the delimitation and demarcation.

Naghi Ahmadov, a senior fellow at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) special for News.Az

News.Az