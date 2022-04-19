Toivo Klaar: Meeting in Brussels was very successful

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The meeting in Brussels was very successful," EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

"As you mentioned, we must work to ensure the implementation and continuation of the agreed issues. That is the purpose of my visit. I will be here today to hear what you view as the next steps and to learn what we as the European Union can do to support the normalization process, to work towards a comprehensive settlement, and I will go to Yerevan in the second half of the week," said EU Special Representative.

News.Az