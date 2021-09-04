Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Athlete Aslanov secures Azerbaijan’s 14 gold medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athlete Orkhan Aslanov won the 14th gold medal for Azerbaijan at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Long jump Paralympian climbed to the highest step of the podium with a result of 7.36 meters.

To date, the Azerbaijani national team has won 19 medals, including 14 golds.

The Paralympic Games will last until September 5.

News.Az