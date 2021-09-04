Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Athlete Aslanov secures Azerbaijan’s 14 gold medal
- 04 Sep 2021 09:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164786
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/tokyo-2020-paralympics-athlete-aslanov-secures-azerbaijans-14-gold-medal Copied
Azerbaijani athlete Orkhan Aslanov won the 14th gold medal for Azerbaijan at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Long jump Paralympian climbed to the highest step of the podium with a result of 7.36 meters.
To date, the Azerbaijani national team has won 19 medals, including 14 golds.
The Paralympic Games will last until September 5.