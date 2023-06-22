Tokyo to host Japan's first Formula E electric car race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo is set to host Japan's first ever Formula E event next year. The premiere international car race has been called the all-electric version of Formula One, News.Az reports citing NHK WORLD-JAPAN.

The Formula E world championship has been held on the streets of major cities such as New York and London. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government was looking to bring the race to the city as part of its zero-emissions efforts.

The event's governing body, the International Automobile Federation, or FIA, decided during a general assembly meeting on Tuesday in Spain to hold the race in Tokyo on March 30, 2024.

Metropolitan government officials said this will be the first time the championship will be held in Japan. They added that about 10 teams are expected to compete on roads around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko said the event will help boost the use of electric vehicles, as well as provide an opportunity to show the attractions of Tokyo to the world.

News.Az