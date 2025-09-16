Tomas Lindberg, 'At The Gates' vocalist, dies at 52

Tomas Lindberg, 'At The Gates' vocalist, dies at 52

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tomas Lindberg, vocalist of the influential Swedish death metal band At The Gates, has died at the age of 52, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

Today, Swedish news organization SVT Nyheter reported that Lindberg’s family confirmed he had died.

Last month Lindberg revealed he had been battling adenoid cystic carcinoma, an aggressive form of cancer in the mouth, and recently in May he had been undergoing treatment for a serious unspecified health setback.

At The Gates revealed the news of Lindberg’s treatment and health in August where they shared a personal message written by Lindberg that dated back to March 2025.

The post provides context to the band’s silence over this last year, and gives an update on Lindberg’s health and their plans moving forward.

News.Az