Tony Todd, the iconic actor known for the Candyman horror franchise, has passed away at 69

Tony Todd, the iconic actor known for the Candyman horror franchise, has passed away at 69

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tony Todd, known for his role as the titular killer in the original Candyman franchise, has passed away at the age of 69.

The news was confirmed on Saturday by Todd’s talent agent, Dede Binder, of the Defining Artist agency. No additional details on the actor’s death were immediately available, News.Az reports citing CNN Todd was best known for his portrayal of Daniel Robitaille, also known as the Candyman, a killer who is summoned by saying his name five times in front of a mirror.Todd portrayed the character, originally based on a 1985 Clive Barker short story, in the original film franchise starting with the 1992 movie, and reprised the role in the 2021 reboot directed by Nia DaCosta.The actor’s second-ever screen credit was the character Warren in the Oliver Stone movie “Platoon,” which won Best Picture at the 1987 Academy Awards. Other notable film roles for Todd came in Clint Eastwood’s 1988 Charlie Parker biopic “Bird,” 1989’s “Lean on Me” and “The Rock” from 1996.But Todd made his mark primarily in the horror genre playing the character of Bludworth in the “Final Destination” franchise and appearing in movies like “Night of the Living Dead” from 1990, “The Crow” (1994) and 2006’s “Hatchet.”

News.Az