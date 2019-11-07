Toolkit published by IOM Azerbaijan will help to prevent young people from violent extremism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Azerbaijan continues its collaboration with Youth Houses under the ‘Public Action for Resil

The activity considers training for staff members of Youth Houses to increase awareness on working with youth vulnerable to influences of violent extremism and radicalization. To this purpose, a special toolkit “Liaisons: A toolkit for preventing violent extremism through youth information”, developed by the European Youth Information and Counselling Agency (ERYICA), has been translated into Azerbaijani and published.

The Toolkit includes tools for preparing young people with the resilience and critical thinking skills so that young people can themselves assess information sources, without the risk of censorship or further alienation. It is first and foremost a practical tool, targeted at those who come into contact with young people (youth (information) workers, teachers, social workers, youth organizations, etc.) and aims to help them cover complex topics such as identity, diversity, communication with others, media and information literacy, to name but a few. There is also a theoretical component to the manual, which aims to help the reader to understand this complex phenomenon.

The online version is available at IOM Azerbaijan’s website.

News.Az

News.Az