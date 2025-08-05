Top 3 cryptos set to surge as they follow the same path as Dogecoin (DOGE)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin’s meteoric rise from meme status to mainstream financial headlines taught us a crucial lesson: viral community strength, accessibility, and market timing can turn even a joke token into a billion-dollar asset. As the market gears up for its next bullish phase, a fresh wave of meme and utility-driven cryptos is capturing attention. These aren’t just speculative plays—they're emerging as full-fledged ecosystems poised to replicate Dogecoin’s trajectory. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), PepeFork (PORK), and Jeo Boden (BODEN) stand out as the top three tokens most likely to explode with up to 4500% gains in the coming cycle.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Real Utility

At the top of the list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin backed with utility that is already stirring on crypto forums and news sites. In contrast to DOGE, which began as a joke, $LILPEPE is a serious Layer 2 development presented under meme aesthetics. Designed to be fast, cheap, and impenetrable to bots, Little Pepe is the only and first meme-focused blockchain, with a Launchpad that directly caters to meme projects. This invention invests it with the practical long-term possibilities, not just community buzz. Little Pepe is currently listed on CoinMarketCap and in its later presale stages (Stage 8). It is selling at the price of 0.0017 and is expected to list at 0.003. Tokenomics are open and witty, presenting 0 purchase/sale tax, great staking incentives, and super liquidity reserve. It has the support of anonymous industry professionals who have contributed to the growth of some of the largest meme coins of the past decade, with Inaweso having intended top-tier CEX listings going forward. Besides, after such a massive handout of $770,000 and viral marketing campaigns being actively used, Little Pepe has a structure in place and the momentum it needs to continue and even go beyond the legendary rise of DOGE.

PepeFork (PORK): Low-Cap Gem With Viral Power

Second on the list is PepeFork (PORK), a lesser-known but rapidly growing meme token listed on CoinMarketCap. Launched with a humorous take on the original Pepe meme trend, $PORK isn’t just riding coattails—it’s carving its lane. The token has a robust community, its social channels are active, and meme-centred campaigns resemble the initial days of DOGE. Its market cap has been low, meaning it has lots of upside potential should it gain traction in the community. What makes PORK stand out is its simplicity. It doesn’t promise a complex DeFi ecosystem or layer solutions—instead, it banks on raw meme power and the virality of short-form content. As witnessed with DOGE and SHIB, that’s often all it takes. With thousands of holders already and a growing presence on decentralised exchanges, PORK has the branding and memetic momentum to pump hard in the next cycle, especially as retail investors look for the “next Doge” at bargain prices.

Jeo Boden (BODEN): Political Satire Meets Blockchain

Jeo Boden (BODEN) is a meme coin based on political satire and percussive social activity that comes in third. Although the name is a take on U.S. President Joe Biden, the $BODEN project has developed independently, and community memes, blogger interest, and mass uprisings have made it a trend. Listed on CoinMarketCap and available on multiple DEX platforms, BODEN has all the viral ingredients for a potential parabolic run. What makes BODEN different is its unapologetic commitment to meme culture and chaos. The token doesn't try to be everything—it aims to be everywhere. From hilarious campaign posters to meme wars with rival coins, $BODEN thrives in digital chaos. It’s meme warfare, which made DOGE, PEPE, and SHIB break through the noise. With a growing army of hodlers and memelords, BODEN’s upside is limited by how far the internet is willing to take the joke, and history shows that it can go very far.

Conclusion: Meme Coins With a Plan Are the Future

Dogecoin demonstrated that meme coins could succeed, but the next 4500% gainers will combine humour with strategy and virality with genuine market presence. Little Pepe is at the forefront with meme-first blockchain vision; PepeFork delivers unrefined, nostalgic meme power, and Jeo Boden expertly employs political pandemonium for viral notoriety. While crypto investors search for the next significant movement, these three are not mere jesters but possible titans.

