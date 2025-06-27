Top 5 coins to stack before the 2025 crypto bull run takes off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2025 crypto bull run is already showing early signs, and if history has taught investors anything, it’s this: being early pays. This time, the smartest portfolios are already rotating into five standout tokens. Let’s break it down:

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Breaking Presale Records With a 100x ROI

Cardano (ADA): ETF Odds Surge From 41% to 70% in Weeks

Aptos (APT): Tipped to Host America’s First State Stablecoin

Solana (SOL): Liquidates $20M Shorts As ETF Odds Hit 91%

Avalanche (AVAX): Sees $19M Net Inflows Amid Breakout Signal

These coins are setting up for explosive moves. Here's why each should be on your radar before the market takes off.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): From Meme to Massive Utility

At first glance, Little Pepe appeared to be just another meme token. It launched quietly on June 10 with a whimsical whitepaper and a zero-tax model. But something shifted quickly. Whale wallets started moving in, presale allocations sold out fast, and today, the token has raised over $2 million and is nearing the close of Stage 3 at $0.0012 per token. Something bigger is happening. Then came the details: Little Pepe isn’t just a coin. It’s building a Layer 2 blockchain for meme coins, making it the first of its kind. That means low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and, crucially, complete resistance to sniper bots. It’s a Layer 2 made for fairness, speed, and viral communities. Investors realized this wasn’t just hype—it was infrastructure. Adding to the frenzy, Little Pepe is launching a Meme Launchpad, turning its chain into a factory for future meme tokens. And the team? A mysterious group of builders who have helped shape multiple successful meme projects but remain anonymous for strategic reasons. That anonymity, combined with results, is building mystique and momentum. Right now, Little Pepe is hosting a $777,000 giveaway, offering ten winners $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. But this isn’t just a promotional stunt. It’s part of a roadmap that includes three distinct phases: Pregnancy (presale, now live), Birth (CEX listings and marketing blitz), and Growth (mainnet, staking, and launchpad utility). Every milestone is being hit. From unknown meme to Layer 2 meme empire, LILPEPE is evolving. With projections of a 100x return, it’s no surprise more investors are moving from watching to stacking.

Cardano (ADA): ETF Momentum and a Bitcoin Strategy

Cardano price has been quietly staging its comeback, soaring 3% in the past day to trade at $0.58. The most recent catalyst? ETF approval odds soared, with Bloomberg estimating a 90% likelihood by the end of 2025. That potential influx of institutional capital could be the fire ADA needs for its next move.

Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Additionally, a $100 million treasury proposal is underway to convert a portion of ADA into Bitcoin and stablecoins for DeFi yield strategies. This cross-chain strategy has the potential to bring Bitcoin liquidity into the Cardano ecosystem, an angle that no other major altcoin is currently aggressively exploring. Market consolidation aside, analysts are optimistic about ADA's long-term trajectory. Its price structure is developing an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, and major technical indicators are pointing up. If momentum returns, ADA could climb over 1500% in a matter of weeks.

Aptos (APT): Stablecoin Deal Could Ignite 200% Rebound

Aptos is fast becoming one of the most institutionally respected projects in the space. It recently ranked as the top blockchain candidate to host Wyoming’s upcoming WYST stablecoin, making it a front-runner in the race for government adoption. If Aptos is selected, other U.S. states could follow suit.

Aptos Price Chart | Source: CoinGeco

The network is already experiencing strong growth in DeFi metrics, including DEX volume spikes and a $1.2 billion stablecoin market cap. Despite its price growth, APT is 71% behind its 2024 highs, making it cheap. This implies unequal risks and rewards. Technical patterns indicate that APT is bouncing off key support zones, and experts are closely monitoring a potential breakout from an ascending channel. If the Wyoming stablecoin deal goes through, APT could see a 2000%+ rally during the bull run’s early stages.

Solana (SOL): ETF Buzz Meets 'Solana Summer'

The Solana price has jumped to $146, up 2% in the past day. The ETF approval odds for SOL have hit 91%, with filings from major players like Fidelity, VanEck, and Grayscale. Simultaneously, Solana Summer, an ecosystem-wide expansion campaign, has just launched, promising months of updates, events, and growth.

Solana Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

SOL recently saw a $20M short squeeze, igniting momentum just as the price broke past key resistance at $145. Technical indicators now indicate a potential Elliott Wave breakout, with targets ranging from $270 to $320 if support at $109 holds. With institutional money flowing in, a growing number of companies are utilizing SOL as a treasury asset, and staking yields are driving user engagement. If the ETF narrative continues, Solana could rally over 150% in the coming cycle.

Avalanche (AVAX): Network Activity Surges

Avalanche has entered breakout territory. The token is currently trading between $16 and $19, but a confirmed move above $19.50 could send it toward the $28 zone, marking a 30%+ breakout in the short term. And the data is backing it.

Avalanche Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Avalanche saw over $19 million in daily net inflows, outpacing every other blockchain. At the same time, active addresses surged to nearly 200,000 in 24 hours, with over 1.13 million transactions processed. Technical analysts are pointing to a bullish engulfing candle forming above long-term support, along with a wedge breakout formation that has been building since 2022. Once AVAX clears its resistance zone, the setup looks primed for a 120–150% surge in the medium term.

Final Thoughts: Stack Smart, Stack Early

Each of these five tokens offers a different growth path:

Little Pepe is your asymmetric meme bet with Layer 2 fundamentals.

Cardano is your ETF + Bitcoin DeFi crossover play.

Aptos is your under-the-radar institutional adoption bet.

Solana is your high-volume, ETF-fueled speed chain.

Avalanche is your breakout play, thanks to its network strength.

Crypto’s next bull cycle isn’t waiting for anyone. Stack early, stack smart, and keep your eye on the frog that’s turning memes into millions. Join the Little Pepe presale now at $0.0012 before Stage 3 ends. Enter the $777K giveaway.

