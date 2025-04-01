Top Azerbaijani, Iranian officials discuss political ties, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Mehdi Sanaei, Political Advisor to Iran’s President, in Baku on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on political relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting, we had a broad exchange of views on bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in line with the instructions set by the presidents of the two countries,” Hajiyev wrote on X.

“We also discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest, as a follow-up to the talks held during my visit to Iran in February 2025,” he stated.

