Top Azerbaijani, Kuwaiti diplomats discuss bilateral co-op, regional developments

As part of his official visit to Kuwait, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to discuss cooperation in various spheres.

The meeting focused on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in political, trade-economic, investment, energy, transport, communications, tourism, and humanitarian sectors, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties emphasised that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait are based on historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two peoples, and that the political dialogue at the leadership level further strengthens these relations.

Both sides expressed confidence that the upcoming third session of the Azerbaijan-Kuwait Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation would yield effective results in advancing the partnership across various fields.

The top diplomats noted that the geographic locations of both countries create favourable conditions for expanding cooperation in the transport and communications sectors. The ministers also highlighted the mutual support and solidarity shown by Azerbaijan and Kuwait within regional and international organisations, as well as their shared respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In this context, the parties discussed the broad prospects for enhancing ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Satisfaction was expressed regarding Azerbaijan and Kuwait’s collaboration during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and potential joint initiatives and efforts in combating climate change were considered.

Bayramov provided detailed information to his counterpart about the current situation and realities in the post-conflict period, including large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as ongoing humanitarian demining operations.

The two foreign ministers held in-depth discussions on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, addressing the existing difficulties and challenges involved.

News.Az