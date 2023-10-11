Top Azerbaijani, Pakistani diplomats discuss cooperation prospects, regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on the sidelines of the 27th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on strategic bilateral relations based on mutual trust, solidarity, and respect between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, prospects for cooperation, main issues on the agenda, and the current situation in the region.

The top diplomats praised the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and emphasized the importance of high-level visits and contacts in all directions, including parliamentary diplomacy.

They also pointed out that there is a wide potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the fields of economy, transport, trade, etc.

FM Bayramov informed his Pakistani counterpart about the latest situation in the region, as well as the anti-terror measures carried out by Azerbaijan to disarm illegal Armenian armed formations and dissolve the illegal puppet regime.

The Pakistani minister, in turn, thanked Azerbaijan for successfully organizing the next meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

He noted that Pakistan supports the legitimate steps taken by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories.

The top Azerbaijani and Pakistani diplomats also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az