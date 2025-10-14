Top Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian officials inspect North–South transport corridor in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top officials from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran inspected key sections of the North–South International Transport Corridor in Iran’s Astara, assessing progress on major infrastructure projects.

The delegations were led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh. During the visit, they were briefed on the construction of the highway and railway across the Astara River, as well as the operations of the customs checkpoint, News.Az reports, citing local media.

It was noted that in December 2023, a new automobile bridge and border checkpoint meeting international standards were reconstructed and commissioned on the Astarachay River along the Azerbaijani–Iranian border. The foundation stone for the bridge had been laid on January 25, 2022.

The delegations also visited the South Freight Terminal in Astara, Iran, owned by Azerbaijan Railways. The project is nearing completion, with 94 percent of design work and 81 percent of construction finalized. The terminal includes warehouses, grain and fruit terminals, and a 19,773-square-meter container storage area. Last year, the facility handled over 800,000 tons of cargo.

The officials also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Rasht–Astara railway in Iran.

The North–South International Transport Corridor (NSTC) is a key trade route linking Russia to India through Azerbaijan and Iran, significantly reducing transit time and costs between Europe and South Asia. It strengthens Azerbaijan’s role as a logistics hub. For Russia and Iran, it ensures a secure, efficient channel for trade, boosting regional economic integration and strategic influence across Eurasia. However, construction delays in Iran, particularly on the Rasht–Astara railway and associated infrastructure, have slowed full operationalization of the corridor.

News.Az