Top football clubs to join COP29 at Qarabağ FK's invitation for climate initiative launch

Several renowned football clubs will attend COP29 in Azerbaijan, following an invitation from Qarabağ FK, to launch the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate.

The alliance, initiated by Qarabağ FK, will be officially launched during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on November 16, News.Az reports.Supported by the COP29 Presidency and UNFCCC, and co-organized by Qarabağ FK and the European Club Association (ECA), the initiative will involve 10 prominent football clubs alongside the Azerbaijani club. The visiting teams include Liverpool, Tottenham (both England), Atlético Madrid, Real Betis (both Spain), Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray (both Turkey), Udinese (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Flamengo (Brazil), and Malmö FF (Sweden). These clubs have considerable experience in addressing climate change and promoting sustainability.The event will feature a thorough discussion on the role of sports in the fight against climate change, with partner clubs sharing their strategies and best practices in sustainability efforts.

