Top official: Azerbaijan wants healthy, educated, patriot youth

Azerbaijan wants to see its youth healthy, educated, patriotic, modern and bound to national roots, Assistant to the First Vice President, Head of the Department for Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Mammadaliyev said the activity for development and upbringing of the young generation has always been characteristic for Azerbaijan.

“The basis of this tradition was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev long ago,” he said. “The steps recently taken in this direction correspond to the new period of the youth policy. Azerbaijan's highest leadership pays special attention to the state policy, which was once again seen during the formation of the new structure of the Presidential Administration in 2017 when the Department for Youth Policy and Sport Issues was established.”

“Our country, President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva are interested in young people’s development in accordance with the modern requirements and increasing the youth's role in building the future of our country.”

"The projects and events, which are to be implemented within the adopted state program 'Azerbaijani Youth in 2017-2021', will allow our youth to achieve even more success,” he said.

As in all parts of the world, Azerbaijan also has problems that young people want to solve, Mammadaliyev said.

"I think the Azerbaijani youth is able to solve any problem,” he said. “Azerbaijan must create conditions for that and all our activity is aimed at that. An effective solution to any problem depends on correctly revealing that problem, that is, its diagnosis."

"Therefore, at first we decided to study which problems exist," he said. "We attracted professionals to this work. In 2018, by conducting online and offline (face-to-face) surveys among young people aged 16-29 living in the capital and districts, revealing the difficulties in the fields of education, leisure, social life, health, sports, military patriotism, culture, art and employment, we plan to find the ways to solve them."

