Top Turkish officials meet in Ankara over Israel-Iran tensions

Turkish foreign and defense ministers, along with the head of intelligence and the chief of general staff, held a meeting in Ankara on Friday to discuss the situation following Israel's attacks on Iran, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting attended by Hakan Fidan, Yasar Guler, Ibrahim Kalin and Metin Gurak kicked off at 2.30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT), the sources said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The meeting is focused on discussing the developments triggered by Israel's airstrikes and its potential repercussions, according to the sources.

Israel launched the large-scale attack on Iran earlier in the day, targeting the country's nuclear and military facilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were also killed in the strikes. The wave of strikes is said to have continued.

Iran vowed "severe punishment," and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

