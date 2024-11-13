Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone talk to discuss several issues, including the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli announced this on the social media platform X, News.Az reports."Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the conversation, the ministers discussed the situation in Gaza, developments in Lebanon, and progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the spokesman informed.

News.Az