Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the upcoming NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, Turkish diplomatic sources said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a Monday phone call, the two also addressed the NATO enlargement, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden also agreed to have a one-on-one meeting at the NATO summit slated for July 11-12.

Speaking over the phone, Erdogan and Biden also discussed a range of matters including Sweden's bid to join NATO and the US sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

News.Az