Topchubashov Center hosts Caucasus programme director at London-based Conciliation Resources

On February 13, Topchubashov Center hosted Dr. Laurence Broers, Caucasus programme director at London-based peacebuilding organization Conciliation Resources.

The sides discussed the recent book “Armenia and Azerbaijan: Anatomy of a Rivalry” by Dr. Broers and exchanged views on possible cooperation.

Over the years, Conciliation Resources has gained experience and expertise in a number of areas relating to addressing conflict. The organization priorities these topics in its practical peacebuilding work and research.

