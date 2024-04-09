Total eclipse exits North America after crossing over Mexico, US, Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Millions of people across North America gazed in awe at the heavens Monday afternoon as they took in a celestial phenomena that will not reoccur for two decades, NewsAz reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Many in what is known as the path of totality saw the moon's shadow, known as the umbra, rimmed by solar rays as they peered through protective eyewear to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse. Depending on how close viewers were to the center of the eclipe's path, much of the sun's light was enveloped by shadow.

The eclipse moved northeast from western Mexico, exiting the US near the state of Maine before briefly crossing through eastern Canada. It ended over the Atlantic Ocean, and was the first total solar eclipse in North America in seven years.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. It will not reoccur across North American until 2045.

