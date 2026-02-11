Tottenham sack head coach Thomas Frank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tottenham Hotspur have dismissed head coach Thomas Frank after less than eight months in charge.

Supporters jeered Frank and chanted for his removal during Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United, with club officials understood to have decided his position had become untenable, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone, and have managed only two wins in their last 17 league matches.

Frank joined Tottenham in June from Brentford, replacing Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed despite leading the club to a UEFA Europa League triumph.

However, the former Brentford boss struggled to gain the backing of Spurs supporters. His brief spell included a series of disappointing results and controversies, including being pictured drinking from a coffee cup bearing the crest of rivals Arsenal.

Frank leaves after winning 13 of his 38 matches in charge. The defeat to Newcastle left him with a 26.9% win rate — the lowest of any Tottenham manager in the Premier League era.

The 52-year-old’s departure means Spurs are now searching for their sixth permanent manager in seven years, following the exit of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

Frank’s successor will inherit a team already eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, though still competing in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League after securing a fourth-place league finish under the Dane.

