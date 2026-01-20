Tottenham target Curtis Jones amid Liverpool transfer debate

In terms of departures, James Norris has so far been the only player to leave the club, completing a permanent move to Shelbourne on New Year’s Day. At this stage of the transfer window, attention at Anfield is focused more on potential outgoings than new arrivals, with several Liverpool players attracting interest from clubs across Europe, News.Az reports, citing Mirror Football.

Mirror Football reviews the latest transfer speculation surrounding Liverpool, with particular attention on Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa.

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in Curtis Jones. Spurs have already secured the signing of Conor Gallagher during the current transfer window and could now look to reunite Jones with his former England teammate.

Jones and Gallagher have made two appearances together for the England senior team, having previously played alongside each other at under-21 level. Both players are expected to be eager to re-establish themselves in Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Gallagher has already moved in search of more regular playing time and completed a full 90 minutes on his debut for Tottenham. Jones, by contrast, has been a regular presence in Liverpool’s lineup, starting nine of the club’s last 10 matches. His only absence came in the 0-0 draw with Arsenal, when he remained an unused substitute.