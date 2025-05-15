Tottenham star Son Heung-min files police complaint over alleged blackmail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has filed a police complaint against a woman who allegedly attempted to blackmail him by falsely claiming to be pregnant, South Korean authorities confirmed.

The Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul said it is investigating a woman in her 20s and a man on charges of attempted extortion after receiving Son's complaint last Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Son is said to have claimed that the two falsely told him the woman was pregnant in an attempt to extort at least several hundred million won from him in June last year.

Police said they are looking into the case thoroughly to determine its full circumstances.

