Toyota halts production at all Japanese factories due to approaching typhoon

Toyota has announced the suspension of production across all its factories in Japan due to the impending arrival of Typhoon Shanshan.

The company will halt operations from Wednesday afternoon through to Thursday’s daytime shift, impacting 28 production lines across 14 group companies, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The decision comes as Typhoon Shanshan, described as extremely strong, nears southern Japan, bringing with it wind gusts of up to 252 kilometers per hour (157 miles per hour) and heavy rainfall.One production line at truckmaker Hino Motors is expected to resume operations on Thursday morning.The storm is expected to spend the rest of the week travelling above or near Japan toward its northeastern region.The world's biggest automaker did not immediately disclose how many vehicles it produces domestically daily.

