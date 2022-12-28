Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sharply increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan from January through November 2022 amounted to $549.8 million, which is an increase of 396.6 percent from $110.7 million recorded a year earlier, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reports.

At the same time, trade turnover with Kazakhstan in the reporting period of 2022 accounted for 10.28 percent of Azerbaijani trade turnover with the CIS countries.

According to the data provided by the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijani exports to Kazakhstan accounted for $90.4 million, which constitutes a staggering increase of 152 percent from the $35.8 million level recorded in 2021.

Meanwhile, the imports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan totaled $459.3 million. Compared to the 2021 figures of $74.8 million, Kazakhstan imported 513 percent more goods and services to Azerbaijan.

News.Az