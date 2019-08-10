Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, driver and sister dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two persons have died in a road accident Saturday, in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.

At about 8 am, an SUV went off-road on the Aragatsavan-Getap motorway, crashed into stones, rolled over several times, and ended up in a field, News.am reported citing shamshyan.com.

The driver—Aragatsavan village resident Vahagn Hakobyan, 42—died en route to being transferred to the Talin town hospital.

The two passengers—Aragatsavan village residents Zarine Hakobyan, 50, and Melik Grigoryan, 22—were taken to the aforesaid medical center where, however, Hakobyan died sometime thereafter.

According to the source, Zarine Hakobyan was the driver’s sister, while Grigoryan is Zarine Hakobyan’s son.

News.Az

News.Az