Train derailment near Cairo leaves 11 dead, almost 100 injured

A train accident north of Cairo on Sunday left 11 people dead and 98 others injured, Egypt's health ministry said, in the latest rail calamity to hit the North African country, AFP reports.

The ministry, in an updated toll, said that "11 people were killed and 98 others injured in a train accident in Toukh", a small farming town in the fertile Nile Delta about 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside the capital.

Egypt's cabinet said in a statement that four carriages of the train heading from Cairo to Mansoura, a Delta city, came off the tracks.

Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to the site, the health ministry added, and investigators have been sent to determine the accident's cause.

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi tasked the military's engineering authority on Sunday with investigating the latest incident, which came on the heels of a deadly train crash last month that left at least 20 people dead.

Authorities have not yet provided a reason for Sunday's derailment.

The ministry said 14 people who sustained minor injuries were released from a hospital close to the accident site.

Egyptian rail disasters are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured last month in a train crash in the country's south, according to the latest official toll, which authorities have revised several times.

