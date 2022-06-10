Training-methodological sessions on logistics were held in the Azerbaijan Army

The summing-up of the training-methodological sessions was held with the chiefs of departments and offices (divisions) of logistics of the types of troops, formations, and centrally subordinated military units of the Azerbaijan Army, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az.

The Acting Chief of Staff of Logistics of the Main Department of Logistics, Major General Gadir Nasibov, attended the summing-up.

At the sessions, classes were held on the organization of rocket-artillery, automobile, and armored vehicle services on the management of weapons and equipment,

as well as food, clothing, and fuel services on the rear management and fire protection inspections.

It was noted that the main purpose of the sessions was to provide participants with information on the general situation with logistics, registration of new weapons,

equipment, and technical facilities recently adopted into the armament, as well as the prospects of logistics in the troops and preparations for the winter.

In the course of the summing-up, the main measures on the mentioned services taken in the units during the last training year were discussed.

In the end, the instructions of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense on strengthening the logistics and other combat support were delivered accordingly.

