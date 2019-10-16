Transport sector including automotive industry expanding in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All sectors of the Azerbaijani economy are developing dynamically, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said.

Guluzade made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Baku, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

"The transport sector, including the automotive industry, is expanding," the minister said.

“Azerbaijan is actively involved in the implementation of a number of large regional transport projects,” the minister added. “The country is becoming the biggest transit, logistics and important transport hub in the region thanks to the development of the transport sector. The international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan’s territory have been completely reconstructed and brought into line with European standards.”

Guluzade also spoke about the work carried out in the field of regulation of international trucking and informed about the action plans related to the Charter of Quality of the International Transport Forum.

About 100 delegates from the ITF member states are taking part in the two-day meeting. The event is dedicated to the implementation of the requirements of the Charter by the member countries, and the application and prospects of development of the European freight market.

News.Az

