Transportation of military equipment by Armenia through Azerbaijan’s Lachin road is unacceptable: Turkish parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Lachin road should be used only for humanitarian purposes, Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, said at a meeting with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova in Ankara, News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova is paying a working visit to Ankara.

Sentop also expressed his support for the peaceful action of Azerbaijani civil society representatives on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

He said that it is unacceptable for Armenia to use the Lachin road for the transportation of mines, military equipment and weapons, as well as illegally exploited minerals of Azerbaijan.

“We are closely following the situation on Lachin Road and conveying our support to your sensitive position on this issue to the attention of our interlocutors on all platforms. We will continue our support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as always. Türkiye continues to support efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Gafarova added.

News.Az