TransUnion shares surge as analysts see strong upside

TransUnion shares continue to climb as analysts highlight significant upside potential for the credit reporting and data analytics company.

A recent valuation assessment suggests the stock is trading about 36.7% below its estimated fair value, reinforcing bullish sentiment around its outlook, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of late December 2025, TransUnion shares are trading near $87.

Simply Wall Street estimates the company’s intrinsic value at $137.66 per share, implying upside potential of roughly 36.7%.

Analyst sentiment remains positive, with more than 20 analysts setting an average 12-month price target of $106.85, pointing to an expected gain of around 23% to 25%.

Optimism is largely driven by TransUnion’s ongoing technology transformation, particularly the expansion of its cloud-based OneTru platform.

The company’s focus on data-driven product growth is supporting margin expansion and strengthening cash flow generation.

Simply Wall St’s Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis suggests TransUnion trades at a significant discount to its fair value. The model projects the company’s free cash flow will reach approximately $1.64 billion by 2035. When discounted back to today’s dollars, this analysis values TransUnion at roughly $137.66 per share.

The 36.7% discount suggests meaningful upside if current cash flow projections prove accurate. This valuation approach demonstrates that beneath the stock’s recent gains, substantial long-term value remains unrealized. The credit reporting business model generates predictable, recurring revenue, making it attractive for cash flow-focused investors.

TransUnion has invested heavily in its cloud-based OneTru platform, fundamentally transforming how the company operates. Recent earnings calls and investor presentations highlight that technology upgrades are driving operational efficiency, new product launches, and positioning the company for AI-driven incremental growth opportunities.

