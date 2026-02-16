Tre' Johnson, the former Washington O-lineman, dies aged 54

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tre' Johnson, a former standout offensive lineman for Washington who later became a high school history teacher in Maryland, has died at the age of 54.

In a post shared on Facebook, Johnson’s wife, Irene, said he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday during a brief family trip, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly … during a brief family trip,” she wrote. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock.”

Johnson first made a name for himself at Temple before being selected by Washington with the 31st overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. He played with Washington from 1994 through 2000, spent the 2001 season with Cleveland, and then returned to Washington for his final year in 2002. The 6-foot-2, 328-pound guard earned Pro Bowl honors in 1999 during his NFL career.

Following his retirement from professional football, Johnson transitioned into education. He became a history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. According to his wife, he had recently taken a leave of absence due to health issues.

News.Az