Trent shares tumble 6% to 52-week low after slowest revenue growth since 2021

Shares of Tata Group’s Trent Ltd, the parent company of Zudio and Westside, dropped over 6.5% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of ₹4,326.5 in morning trade after the retailer reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2021.

The decline followed the company’s Q2 FY26 earnings, released post-market on Friday. Trent posted a standalone net profit of ₹451 crore, up 6.45% year-on-year from ₹423.4 crore last year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Revenue from operations rose 17% YoY to ₹4,724 crore, compared to ₹4,036 crore in Q2 FY25 — marking the slowest growth pace since March 2021, according to Reuters.

Operating profit grew 16% to ₹575 crore, with an EBIT margin of 10.2%, down from 11% a year earlier.

Global brokerage Jefferies maintained a “Hold” rating on the stock but cut its target price to ₹5,000 per share, implying an 8% upside from Friday’s close of ₹4,627.3.

Jefferies noted that revenue growth had slowed to a multi-quarter low, while margins remained largely flat. The report, however, highlighted that store additions picked up sequentially, and non-apparel and online segments continued to perform well.

