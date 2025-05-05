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Trent
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Shares of Tata Group’s Trent Ltd, the parent company of Zudio and Westside, dropped over 6.5% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of ₹4,326.5 in morning trade after the retailer reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2021.10 Nov 2025-09:37
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Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet has finalised multi-billion-dollar deals to purchase 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 40 Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the companies confirmed in a joint statement on Thursday.30 Oct 2025-14:45
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Seattle Mariners pitcher Trent Thornton sustained a left leg injury during Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers and had to be carted off the field.01 Aug 2025-09:26
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Trent Alexander-Arnold will officially become a Real Madrid player on Sunday, June 1, after Liverpool accepted a €10 million (£8.4 million) fee to release the right-back ahead of his contract’s expiration.30 May 2025-14:44
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Real Madrid are aiming to complete the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold before the start of the Club World Cup.06 May 2025-14:48
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England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season.05 May 2025-13:42
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