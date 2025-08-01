Trent Thornton suffers leg injury, carted off field against Rangers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seattle Mariners pitcher Trent Thornton sustained a left leg injury during Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers and had to be carted off the field.

Thornton entered the game in the eighth inning and successfully recorded five outs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He then suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury while trying to cover first base. Thornton will almost certainly need a stint on the injured list, but the issue could prove to keep him sidelined for additional time.

