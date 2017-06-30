Trial in Alexander Lapshin’s case begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Court of Grave Crimes commenced on Friday a trial in the case of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under prison in Azerbaijan.

The trial is being presided by judge Alovsat Abbasov, APA reported.



Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.



Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.



On 15 December 2016, he was detained in Belarus. On January 17, 2017, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on February 7.



Lapshin faces charges under the Article 281.2 (Public appeals directed against the state) and 318.2 (Illegal crossing border of the Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code.

News.Az

