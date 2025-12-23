Trial of Armenian citizens continues with final statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The open trial of Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others continued in Baku on December 23. They are charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other offenses committed during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court, is presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, alongside judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, with reserve judge Gunel Samadova also present. Each defendant was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and legal counsel for their defense, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The trial is being attended by the defendants, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state.

Presiding Judge Agayev announced that the trial would continue with the final statements from the defendants.

During the hearing, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan continued delivering his final statement.

He expressed views contrary to those presented by the prosecution and the victims regarding the April 2016 clashes, mercenaries, and other issues. Mnatsakanyan stated that although he was charged with planning the April clashes, this charge was unfounded. He claimed that during the April clashes, all operations were conducted independently by the so-called “defense districts” and “divisions” of the self-proclaimed regime and were managed by those units themselves.

Addressing the alleged damage to civilian infrastructure during the April clashes, Mnatsakanyan claimed that civilian targets were never deliberately attacked and that only military objectives were pursued.

He also alleged that the weapons used by the so-called “defense army” (the largest formation of the Armenian armed forces – Ed.) were sourced from Armenia’s own armed forces.

Former artillery brigade commander Mnatsakanyan also addressed accusations of causing damage to forests and destruction of historical monuments as a result of artillery fire. He rejected these charges as well, arguing that monuments could have been damaged by various other weapons, not necessarily artillery. He enumerated those weapons: “In addition to artillery, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, mortars, hand grenades, and other weapons were also used.”

Regarding the Tunnel and Bashlibel incidents (the Tunnel and Bashlibel massacres of 1993 – Ed.), Mnatsakanyan stated that he did not participate in those events, explaining that at the time he was undergoing medical treatment and physiotherapy due to injuries. He added: “At that time, the central defense district’s artillery units were still in the process of formation.”

The court proceedings are scheduled to resume on December 25.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are facing charges in a criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; and strict control, as well as under the leadership and with the direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Sureni Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonian, and others.

The following individuals — Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henriki Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakeli Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan — are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations under international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (pillaging); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and other articles.

News.Az