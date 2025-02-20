Trial of those charged with crimes against the Azerbaijani people continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, was continued on February 20, News.Az reports citing local media.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter into the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, joined by some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev explained to each of the accused the nature of each charge brought against them, the legal classification of the acts they are charged with, the punishment provided for by the criminal law for those acts, and the rights of the accused, and also asked them whether they pleaded fully or partially guilty to the charges or considered themselves innocent.

At the beginning of the court hearing, the lawyer of the accused Arayik Harutyunyan appealed to the judge, stating that he wanted to have a confidential meeting with the person whose rights he is defending. The court granted the motion and created conditions for a confidential meeting.

None of the accused pleaded guilty to the charges announced to them.

One of the accused, Arayik Harutyunyan, spoke at some length and expressed his regret about the criminal events that had occurred. He said: “I have familiarized myself with the charges presented by the prosecutor's office. I am aware of the processes that have been taking place in Karabakh over the past 34 years. I regret it. The conflict was sparked off by the special services of the Soviet Union. Therefore, we consider ourselves victims.”

Then Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, put forward the prosecution's suggestion for the sequence of examination of evidence during the court investigation.

Other participants in the proceedings, including the accused and their defense attorneys, supported the prosecution's suggestion.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev presiding over the court hearings explained to the parties to the criminal proceedings the procedure for examining evidence during the court investigation.

After that, the accused were offered the opportunity to give their free statements in the order determined by the court. The accused and their defense attorneys appealed to the court and requested additional time to prepare for their testimony and review the criminal case materials presented to them.

The court granted their request and adjourned the hearings.

The next court hearings are scheduled for February 24.

The next court session will begin with the free statement of the accused Arkady Ghukasyan.

We recall that a total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az