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President Ilham Aliyev received Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province - VIDEO

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President Ilham Aliyev received Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of the Punjab province, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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