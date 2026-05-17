President Ilham Aliyev received Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province - VIDEO
- 17 May 2026 10:26
- 17 May 2026 16:08
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Photo: AZERTAC
On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of the Punjab province, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
By Leyla Şirinova