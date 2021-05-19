Yandex metrika counter

Troops involved in exercises fulfill assigned tasks (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct exercises with the involvement of various types of troops.

According to the plan of the exercises, headquarters assess the situation and give relevant instructions.

In accordance with the decisions made the rocket and artillery units fulfill the tasks.

