Truck crash on Baku–Gazakh highway leaves one injured

A road accident involving two trucks has been reported on the Baku–Gazakh highway, leaving one person injured.

The collision occurred at the 56th kilometer of the highway. Authorities said the crash happened after a Mercedes truck struck another truck that was parked on the roadside, reportedly due to driver inattention, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and one person was confirmed injured. Officials have not yet released details about the condition of the injured individual.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances of the crash.

