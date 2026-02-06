Fire breaks out at Newport’s Castle Hill Inn, probe underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out at the Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Rhode Island, forcing guests to evacuate.

Emergency crews responded to the hotel around 9:30 p.m. after smoke and flames were spotted coming from the roof at the rear of the building, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said everyone inside the hotel was safely evacuated while firefighters searched the building and worked to contain the fire.

A second alarm was issued about 30 minutes after crews arrived. Firefighters brought the blaze under control around midnight.

Hotel management said all affected guests were provided with alternative lodging on the property.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The extent of the damage has not yet been determined, and officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local fire officials are working to determine how the fire started and whether structural damage occurred.

The hotel thanked first responders for their efforts during the emergency response.

News.Az