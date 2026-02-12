Trump agrees to halt Minnesota's immigration surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump has agreed to halt large-scale federal immigration operations in Minnesota, according to White House border czar Tom Homan, marking a significant reversal following national backlash over the deaths of two U.S. citizens.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation concludes,” Homan said during a press conference Thursday. “A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue to the next week,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Still, Homan signaled that enforcement actions would continue, saying that “a small footprint of personnel will remain for a period of time to close out, and transition full command and control back to the field office.”

Thursday’s decision marks a major step to deescalate an operation that sparked protests and congresssional scrutiny over the Trump administration’s tactics.

Agents from Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good, incidents that were recorded on video and sparked protests in Minneapolis and in cities around the country.

