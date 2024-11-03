Trump and Harris vie for support in North Carolina as 2024 election polls remain close

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris addressed audiences in North Carolina, a pivotal swing state, ahead of Tuesday’s election that could determine the next U.S. president.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading his opponent Kamala Harris in all swing states.According to a report by News.Az , data from the AtlasIntel poll confirms this trend.The poll results indicate Trump leads Harris by at least 1% in each swing state. His largest advantage is in Arizona, where he leads by 6.8% (Trump - 51.9%, Harris - 45.1%), and in Nevada, with a lead of 5.5%.However, it is noted that Trump and Harris are nearly tied in key swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with Trump holding slim leads of 1.3%, 1.5%, and 1.7%, respectively.Additionally, Harris trails Trump by 1.8% in Georgia and 3.6% in North Carolina.The 60th US presidential election is set for November 5, 2024. To win, a candidate must secure at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes.

