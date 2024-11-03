Yandex metrika counter

Trump and Harris vie for support in North Carolina as 2024 election polls remain close

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris addressed audiences in North Carolina, a pivotal swing state, ahead of Tuesday’s election that could determine the next U.S. president.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading his opponent Kamala Harris in all swing states.

According to a report by News.Az, data from the AtlasIntel poll confirms this trend.

The poll results indicate Trump leads Harris by at least 1% in each swing state. His largest advantage is in Arizona, where he leads by 6.8% (Trump - 51.9%, Harris - 45.1%), and in Nevada, with a lead of 5.5%.

However, it is noted that Trump and Harris are nearly tied in key swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with Trump holding slim leads of 1.3%, 1.5%, and 1.7%, respectively.

Additionally, Harris trails Trump by 1.8% in Georgia and 3.6% in North Carolina.

The 60th US presidential election is set for November 5, 2024. To win, a candidate must secure at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes.

