Trump announces 'Board of Peace' formed for Gaza

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the formation of a "Board of Peace" for Gaza.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed,” Trump announced on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports.

He added that the members of the body will be announced shortly.

“The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place,” the US president stated.

The board's creation comes shortly after the announcement of a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee, charged with managing the day-to-day governance of post-war Gaza.

The committee will work under the supervision of the board of peace, which Trump said Thursday he will lead as its chair.

The plan also calls for the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force to help secure Gaza and train vetted Palestinian police units.

