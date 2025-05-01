Trump appoints Rubio as national security adviser, nominates Mike Waltz as UN ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as interim National Security Adviser and nominated Mike Waltz to serve as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Mr Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Mr Trump wrote in the social media post.

He added that Mr Rubio will continue in his role as Secretary of State.

"Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN," Mr Trump wrote.

The news comes after US media outlets reported Mr Waltz, the current National Security Adviser, would be leaving his post.

Mr Waltz came under scrutiny earlier this year after his office inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal chat in which high-level US officials discussed plans to strike Yemen's Houthi rebels.

News.Az