Trump appoints Rubio as national security adviser, nominates Mike Waltz as UN ambassador
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as interim National Security Adviser and nominated Mike Waltz to serve as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations.
Mr Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
He added that Mr Rubio will continue in his role as Secretary of State.
"Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN," Mr Trump wrote.
The news comes after US media outlets reported Mr Waltz, the current National Security Adviser, would be leaving his post.
Mr Waltz came under scrutiny earlier this year after his office inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal chat in which high-level US officials discussed plans to strike Yemen's Houthi rebels.