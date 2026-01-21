Trump calls Azerbaijan-Armenia deal major peace achievement

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing the outcome as a major peace achievement during a White House briefing marking the first year of his second term.

“President Putin told me, ‘I cannot believe you settled that war. I’ve been trying to settle that war for 10 years,’” Trump said during the briefing, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that the two countries had been fighting for many years, adding that the result represented a significant peace achievement.

