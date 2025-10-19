Trump calls Obama a threat to democracy

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump called former head of state Barack Obama a threat to democracy.

Trump stated this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

"He is the one who poses a threat to democracy. He started this by monitoring my election campaign," the White House chief emphasized.

Trump said Obama carried out surveillance knowing full well it was illegal. The American leader also added that “anyone who acted against him illegally will be held accountable.”

